gokrazy Go appliances

With gokrazy, you can deploy your Go programs as appliances to a Raspberry Pi or PC (→ supported platforms).

For a long time, we were unhappy with having to care about security issues and Linux distribution maintenance on our various Raspberry Pis.

Then, we had a crazy idea: what if we got rid of memory-unsafe languages and all software we don’t strictly need?

Turns out this is feasible. gokrazy is the result.

Your app(s) + only 4 moving parts

  1. the Linux kernel
  2. the Raspberry Pi firmware files
  3. the Go compiler and standard library
  4. the gokrazy userland

All are updated using the same command.

Web status interface

On a regular Linux distribution, we’d largely use systemctl’s start, stop, restart and status verbs to manage our applications. gokrazy comes with a convenient web interface for seeing process status and stopping/restarting processes.

Debugging

Sometimes, an interactive busybox session or a quick tcpdump run are invaluable. breakglass allows you to temporarily enable SSH/SCP-based authenticated remote code execution: scp your statically compiled binary, then run it interactively via ssh.

Due to no C runtime environment being present, your code must compile with the environment variable CGO_ENABLED=0. To cross-compile for the Raspberry Pi 3 or 4, use GOARCH=arm64. If your program still builds, you’re good to go!

Network updates

After building a new gokrazy image on your computer, you can easily update an existing gokrazy installation in-place thanks to the A/B partitioning scheme we use. Just specify the -update flag when building your new image.

Minimal state and configuration

A tiny amount of configuration is built into the images (e.g. hostname, password, serial console behavior). In general, we prefer auto-configuration (e.g. DHCP) over config files. If you need more configurability, you may need to replace some of our programs.