gokrazy Go appliances

With gokrazy, you can deploy your Go programs as appliances to a Raspberry Pi or PC (→ supported platforms).

For a long time, we were unhappy with having to care about security issues and Linux distribution maintenance on our various Raspberry Pis.

Then, we had a crazy idea: what if we got rid of memory-unsafe languages and all software we don’t strictly need?

Turns out this is feasible. gokrazy is the result.

Your app(s) + only 4 moving parts

the Linux kernel the Raspberry Pi firmware files the Go compiler and standard library the gokrazy userland

All are updated using the same command.

Web status interface

On a regular Linux distribution, we’d largely use systemctl’s start, stop, restart and status verbs to manage our applications. gokrazy comes with a convenient web interface for seeing process status and stopping/restarting processes.

Debugging

Sometimes, an interactive busybox session or a quick tcpdump run are invaluable. breakglass allows you to temporarily enable SSH/SCP-based authenticated remote code execution: scp your statically compiled binary, then run it interactively via ssh.

Due to no C runtime environment being present, your code must compile with the environment variable CGO_ENABLED=0 . To cross-compile for the Raspberry Pi 3 or 4, use GOARCH=arm64 . If your program still builds, you’re good to go!

After building a new gokrazy image on your computer, you can easily update an existing gokrazy installation in-place thanks to the A/B partitioning scheme we use. Just specify the -update flag when building your new image.

Minimal state and configuration

A tiny amount of configuration is built into the images (e.g. hostname, password, serial console behavior). In general, we prefer auto-configuration (e.g. DHCP) over config files. If you need more configurability, you may need to replace some of our programs.